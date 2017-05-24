Manchester United fans unveil moving banner tribute to attack victims ahead of Europa League final

A group of Manchester United fans have unveiled a banner paying tribute to the victims of the Manchester bombing ahead of Wednesday’s Europa League final.

Jose Mourinho’s side will play Ajax in Stockholm less than 48 hours after the deaths of 22 people following Monday’s suicide bombing at the Manchester Arena.

59 others were injured in the attack, which was carried out by 22-year-old Salman Abedi at the end of pop concert by the singer Ariana Grande.

Stretford End Flags, a United fans’ group, announced their intention to produce a banner in tribute to the victims on Tuesday and subsequently held consultations with the club and Uefa over its display at Stockholm’s Friends Arena, the venue for Wednesday’s final.

The banner, which was successfully produced in time and arrived in Stockholm on Wednesday morning, reads: “Manchester – a City United #prayformanchester”.

Stretford End Flags posted images of the completed banner to Twitter on Wednesday and confirmed that it will be displayed in the stadium during the match.

The banner has arrived in Stockholm #prayformanchester pic.twitter.com/SsJO0CxmFC — Stretford End Flags (@SEF_MUFC) May 24, 2017

The group tweeted: “Big thanks to @ManUtd, Uefa & Thomas Cook for all pulling together today to ensure the banner will travel to and be allowed into stadium.”

Stretford End Flags organise many of the banners in Old Trafford’s famous Stretford End, with the Manchester City ‘ticker’ and David Moyes ‘Chosen One’ displays among their most famous.