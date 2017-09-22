Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho warns Luke Shaw he has work to do to become first-choice

Jose Mourinho has warned Luke Shaw that he has work to do to before he becomes Manchester United's first-choice left-back again.

Shaw made his first appearance since late April in United’s 4-1 EFL Cup win over Burton Albion on Wednesday night, replacing Juan Mata as a half-time substitute.

The 22-year-old has now fully recovered from a foot injury suffered at the tail end of last season but he was criticised for his comeback performance, with former United player Phil Neville accusing him of “coasting”.

Mourinho did not directly comment on Shaw’s display against Burton, but suggested that the full-back has more work to do and confirmed that he would not play on the trip to his former club Southampton this weekend.

“He has to work. Just that. You saw the game,” Mourinho said on Friday. “You saw the same as I see. Are you asking if he plays tomorrow? No, he isn’t. He has to work. He has to improve.

“Look, he doesn’t play for six months. I’m not expecting him to arrive on Wednesday and be man of the match or to be running up and down for 45 minutes. It’s a process. He doesn’t play for a long time.”

Mourinho likened Shaw’s situation to those of Alexis Sanchez and Eden Hazard, who are both making returns at Arsenal and Chelsea respectively after long periods without first-team football.

“You have other players in the Premier League who are not starting matches and their managers just say they’re not in the best conditions,” he said.

“And we’re speaking about some of the best players in the league. I heard last week the Chelsea manager saying that. The Arsenal manager said that.

“The players are not in their ideas, they’re not in the best form after important injuries. Luke had surgery and a long time without playing. I cannot expect him to be back and strong, strong, strong in his work.”