Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho says English football could be 'better' without the EFL Cup

Jose Mourinho has suggested that Premier League clubs may perform better in European competition if they did not have to play in the EFL Cup.

The Manchester United manager saw his side begin their defence of the trophy in the best possible manner as they eased past Nigel Clough’s Burton Albion at Old Trafford on Wednesday night.

Marcus Rashford’s first-half brace was followed by goals from Jesse Lingard and Anthony Martial to give United a 4-1 win, with Lloyd Dyer scoring a consolation in stoppage time.

Mourinho has an impressive record in English football’s second cup competition, winning it four times, but speaking after his side's victory he suggested that English football could be 'better' without the competition.

“If the competition is an official competition then it is important for Manchester United and for me as a manager," he told BBC Radio Five Live.

“If you ask me could the English football survive or even be better without this competition? Maybe, maybe we would be fresher for European competition for example.

“But we have this competition, we have to respect the sponsors, we have to respect the opponents and a lot of us are trying to do our best.”