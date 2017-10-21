Manchester United miss Paul Pogba and Phil Jones inadvertently shows his importance as Huddersfield stun

Huddersfield caused the shock of the season so far on Saturday afternoon at the John Smith Stadium when they beat Manchester United for the first time since 1952.

Aaron Mooy and Laurent Depoitre scored the goals in the first half as Jose Mourinho’s side crashed to their first defeat of the season which means they are winless in their last two Premier League games.

Substitute Marcus Rashford pulled one back for United when he latched onto Romelu Lukaku’s fine cross but it was the most they deserved on the day.

Here’s five things we learned from United’s dire display as Huddersfield impressed…

No luck for Jones

This season Mourinho had put his faith in Phil Jones and the former Blackburn defender had not disappointed but it was him who was left disappointed after he picked up yet another injury. Jones’ United career has been blighted with injuries – both long and short term – but it looked like he was on his way to his best before limping off with a hip injury.

If it was bad luck for Jones, it was even worse for United though as his departure meant summer signing Victor Lindelof came on. And he was disastrous. At fault for the two goals that immediately followed Jones’ injury, his absence was really felt.

Phil Jones picked up a hip injury early on (Getty) More