Manchester United to make a move for Mesut Ozil this January as Arsenal contract talks continue to stall

The German has shown little desire to renew his contract at Arsenal: Getty

Manchester United will make a move to sign Arsenal's Mesut Ozil on a free once he is able to speak to other clubs from January, The Independent has learned.

Jose Mourinho is highly confident of convincing him to join United based on their previous working relationship at Real Madrid.

The 28-year-old's current deal runs out at the end of the season, and with talks at an impasse as he has continues to show no real willingness to remain at the Emirates beyond this campaign, United are now planning to try and sign him.

Mourinho and Ozil both arrived at Real Madrid together in the summer of 2010, and worked well together, with the Portuguese placing great trust in the playmaker as he quickly realised that Ozil was capable of understanding and executing complex tactical orders.

They have remained on good terms since, to the point that Mourinho actually wrote the foreword for the player's recent autobiography.

United also maintain an interest in Alexis Sanchez, who is similarly out of contract at the end of the season, but there is a feeling at Old Trafford that Manchester City are far ahead in the pursuit of his signature.