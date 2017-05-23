Manchester United stars '110 per cent' in favour of playing Europa League final 'for the city'

Manchester United players want to put in a performance “for the city” in their Europa League final against Ajax in Stockholm, sources close to the squad have told The Independent, with some of them said to be “110 per cent” in favour of playing the game in spite of the atrocity at the Manchester Arena on Monday night.

Manager Jose Mourinho was also said to be hugely impressive in telling the players on Tuesday to “do it for the city, do it for the kids”, when speaking to his squad on a sombre day that started with a minute's silence ahead of training.

Uefa very quickly confirmed Wednesday night’s game at the Friends Arena would be going ahead as planned on the morning after the terrorist attack that claimed the lives of 22 people, albeit with “additional security measures”, and that a minute’s silence will also be observed beforehand with the United players wearing black armbands.

Mourinho’s pre-game press conference was cancelled at the request of United, with the Portuguese instead releasing a statement, although the manager’s private words to his squad on Tuesday were said to be stirring as he emphasised the duty to play for both the city and the young victims of the attack.

The 54-year-old touched on some of that in his statement, speaking of how the club “have a job to do”.

“We’re all very sad about the tragic events,” Mourinho said. “We can’t take out of our minds and hearts the victims and their families. I know, even during my short time here, that the people of Manchester will pull together as one.

“We have a job to do and will fly to Sweden to do that job. It’s a pity we cannot fly with the happiness we always have before a big game.”

View photos United's players during Tuesday's walkabout (Getty) More

Some of the United players were said to be visibly affected by the events, but that there was a general feeling of resolve among the squad, with some "determined" to perform for the city.

Ajax manager Peter Bosz meanwhile spoke of how “the glow” had been taken off the game, as he started his own press conference with a statement offering the club’s sympathies.

“I’d like to say something about what happened in Manchester,” he said. “I’d like to say it in Dutch to find the right words. What happened in Manchester is something that we all feel at Ajax. On behalf of the players and the staff, we at Ajax would like to express sympathy with the victims who unfortunately fell yesterday.

“The feeling that prevails is that the final doesn’t have the glow it should have. Tomorrow evening should be a football feast, but because of events in Manchester, we’re all affected, particularly as we’re playing against Manchester. It’s horrible. My heartfelt sympathies.”

Bosz went on to say that “a shadow” hangs over the fixture, that otherwise would have been such a special occasion between two of Europe’s most iconic clubs.

“It should be one big celebration, but when something like this happens two days before, the fact we’ve been discussing it just goes to show the impact. Tomorrow is a match that Manchester wants to win, that we want to win and that we are going to try to win. But there is a shadow hanging over this final.”

View photos Peter Bosz said a shadow would be hanging over the final (Getty) More

Read More