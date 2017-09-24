Manchester United set to offer David de Gea a new contract to ward off Real Madrid's continued interest

Manchester United are over the next few weeks set to open talks with David De Gea regarding a new contract, and are confident that the Spanish goalkeeper will agree despite long-standing interest from Real Madrid.

The 26-year-old’s current deal runs out in 2019, feasibly making it easier for the Spanish club to sign him next summer when he only has one year left on his deal.

United have been insistent that they will not buckle for Real, however, and that now extends to looking to extend his stay at the club.

There is also a feeling that De Gea is now feeling even more comfortable in Manchester, and greatly enjoying his time at the club, so would be open to a new deal.

Manager Jose Mourinho is also keen to get the Spanish international - currently considered one of the best goalkeepers in the world - tied down to a contract by the start of the new year.