Manchester United vs Newcastle United, Premier League: live score updates

Rafa Benitez on his Mourinho feud

However, asked if he is older and wiser now, Benitez said: "I think so. Older - that is obvious - and a lot calmer and more relaxed, because you have more experience.

"You know what's important. The main thing is the players. You have to concentrate on that. You have to be sure you get the best from your players."

He said: "As a manager, you have to make decisions to leave players in the stands or say something that you think is good for your team.

"Normally, I try to be respectful to everyone and do the best for my team."

And of course Paul Pogba

is in the Manchester United XI for the first time since Basel on September 12th.

Zlatan on the bench

What a tremendous boost that is for United, and dare I say it, for the League as a whole.

And here are the teams for our 5.30pm kick off

Man Utd: de Gea, Valencia, Lindelof, Smalling, Young, Pogba, Matic, Rashford, Mata, Martial, Lukaku. Subs: Rojo, Ibrahimovic, Lingard, Romero, Ander Herrera, Shaw, Fellaini.

Newcastle: Elliot, Yedlin, Clark, Lejeune, Manquillo, Ritchie, Hayden, Shelvey, Murphy, Gayle, Joselu. Subs: Diame, Aarons, Perez, Mbemba, Darlow, Jesus Gamez, Mitrovic.

Referee: Craig Pawson (South Yorkshire)

Good afternoon

Tyers here. welcome to our live blog of Manchester United versus Newcastle United. Rafa Benitez's men have been doing reasonably well but there is some cause for concern with their recent form: they have lost three and drawn two of their last six matches. The black and white colours were lowered by such middling opponents as Brighton, Burnley and Bournemouth, three matches that Rafa would surely have targeted as winnable. They travel to Old Trafford more in hope than in expectation.