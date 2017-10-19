Marco Silva issues word of warning to Troy Deeney after Arsenal criticism

Troy Deeney has been told to keep his opinions inside the club: Getty

Watford manager Marco Silva has issued a word of warning to Troy Deeney after the forward accused Arsenal of lacking character.

Deeney was unforgiving in his criticism of Arsenal after Watford’s 2-1 win over their London rivals, claiming that Arsene Wenger’s men lack “cojones”.

“There’s a reason they lost and it was not because of one penalty,” he said on Saturday. “I have to watch what I say, but … having a bit of cojones, having a bit of nuts.”

But Silva has urged his captain to keep his outspoken opinions to himself, adding that Deeney “must look inside [the club] and not outside”.

“Troy Deeney knows my opinion on this,” the Watford boss said. “My opinion will stay between me and him.

"I spoke to him about everything. We will see in the next match and we will see what happens.

“About what was said, I spoke with him and it is finished. It is important for us and a club, for our players to speak about our work and what we do as a team.

“For my players we must look inside and not outside and respect ourselves, as well.

"That moment, Troy gave his opinion but it is finished now.”

