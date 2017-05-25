Marco Silva resigns from Hull City following relegation from Premier League

Marco Silva took over in January, replacing the sacked Mike Phelan: Getty

Marco Silva has left his position as manager of Hull City following the club’s relegation from the Premier League.

The 39-year-old, who leaves with assistant head coach Joao Pedro Sousa and goalkeeping coach Hugo Oliveira, turned down the opportunity to stay on at the KCOM Stadium.

Silva took over in January, replacing the sacked Mike Phelan and finding a team rooted to the bottom of the Premier League.

However, shrewd signings and a sharp improvement in Hull’s home form saw Silva’s side begin to pick up points and stage a late bid for survival, until their relegation was confirmed following a 3-0 defeat at Crystal Palace.

A club statement read: “Although disappointed by Marco’s departure, we would once again like to place on record our appreciation of his efforts and those of his support staff.

“Despite only being in charge for a short period of time, the 39-year-old became a firm fans’ favourite and will be forever remembered for his efforts to maintain our Premier League status.

“The club will now undertake a thorough and considered recruitment process to appoint a replacement.”

