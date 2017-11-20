Marcus Rashford reveals unlikely Manchester United inspiration as a child was goalkeeper Tim Howard

Marcus Rashford revealed the player that inspired him as a kid was Tim Howard: Getty

Marcus Rashford has revealed that his rather unlikely childhood inspiration that caused him to pursue a career in football with Manchester United is goalkeeper Tim Howard.

Despite emerging as one of England’s brightest young strikers since breaking into the United first-team squad in early 2016, Rashford actually started off his career as a goalkeeper, having progressed as the latest star off the Fletcher Moss Rangers development line – a club that has also been responsible for producing Danny Welbeck, Jesse Lingard and Ravel Morrison.

Howard joined United in 2003 – when Rashford was six – and made 77 appearances in four years before moving on to Everton in 2007. However, it was during that time that Rashford joined the United academy, and seeing the American shot-stopper in action left a lasting impression on him that he still harbours today.

“My first season, I went in net,” Rashford told The Times. “The thrill of scoring a goal, you get that same thrill when you save a good chance.

“Tim Howard was my idol. I used to have a little Tim Howard shirt.”

Howard never really settled at Old Trafford, and it was during his nine years at Everton that he really found his feet in the Premier League, before leaving the Merseyside club in 2016 to return to the United States and join MLS side Colorado Rapids.

With David De Gea and Sergio Romero at Jose Mourinho’s disposal, United are well covered in goal, but should they ever find themselves short between the sticks, Mourinho knows exactly who he can call on.

“You watch, there'll be a game... I'm going to get the gloves one day!” Rashford added.

Meanwhile, Mourinho has revealed that the reason he rarely starts both Anthony Martial and Rashford in the same team is because they are too similar.