Mauricio Pochettino masterclass: How Tottenham manager set side up perfectly for Real Madrid draw

Tottenham have been accused of lacking squad depth, but on Tuesday night they went to the home of the European champions without a host of first-team players and picked up a deserved point against Real Madrid.

So how did Mauricio Pochettino set up his side so astutely and make light of the absence of Dele Alli, Victor Wanyama, Ben Davies, Danny Rose (fit enough only to be a substitute) and Mousa Dembele?

Two up top

It's a sign of a confident manager when he is willing to take big gambles for the most important matches. Sir Alex Ferguson used to do it for European knockout matches, Pep Guardiola first experimented with Lionel Messi as a 'false nine' for a decisive Clasico at the Bernabeu in 2009, Pochettino himself switched to a 3-4-3 for last November's north London derby.

On Tuesday night, Pochettino again rolled the dice. Where most managers would have set up more defensively at the home of the reigning European champions, Spurs lined up in a 3-5-2 formation with two up front for the first time this season.

Fernando Llorente's only other start since joining Tottenham in the summer had been in the League Cup against Barnsley, yet here he was partnering Harry Kane at the Bernabeu.

It's unlikely that Pochettino was influenced by Llorente's record of having scored more goals against Real than any other opponents, but in any case the striker instantly looked at home in such a rarefied atmosphere.

Harry Kane's touch map against Real Madrid. Having a strike partner meant he could largely stay up front and was not forced to often drop into midfield More