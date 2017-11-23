Mauricio Pochettino reminds Tottenham players 'I am the boss' after Danny Rose voices frustration

Mauricio Pochettino says he is “happy” Tottenham Hotspur players like Danny Rose get angry when they don’t play because it is the right response – but insisted such reactions will have no influence on his decision-making as he stressed: “I am the boss.”

In an interview after the 2-1 Champions League win at Borussia Dortmund, the full-back said he had been left “fuming” after being left out of the north London derby against Arsenal last weekend, amid a lot of speculation about his future, though he added that he understood the decision. Pochettino said there is no issue with Rose and he is “very pleased” with him, likening his situation to when other players are temporarily not in the starting XI, although would still not be drawn on whether the 27-year-old will be at Spurs next season.

“It surprised me because all players are upset when they are not involved," Pochettino said of the commotion around the latest Rose comments. "They are not happy. If you saw their faces of the 19 or 20 players on matchday and I say 'OK, that is the starting 11' the ones on the bench and the two who are out of the squad if you had a camera on their faces it would scare you.

"It surprised me to create a problem like this when there wasn't one. But for me I am happy that he was angry. But in the same way I don't care! Because it is my decision. If he is angry it means he wanted to play but I need to take the best decision for the team.”

Pochettino said Rose had never told him he was angry after the 2-0 Arsenal defeat, but said this case was just similar to when players like Kieran Trippier or Ben Davies have wanted to get back in the team when left on the bench.

“No, he never showed that feeling to me,” the Argentine said. “That’s why it surprised me when you asked me, because the day before we had a conversation and he never showed me that he was angry. Of course, disappointed, yes, because all the players always want to be involved in the game. I understand if after he was angry, like other players who do not play, and I like it when players feel that emotion because it looks like they’re interested in helping the team and want to play.