Mauricio Pochettino reminds Tottenham players 'I am the boss' after Danny Rose voices frustration
Mauricio Pochettino says he is “happy” Tottenham Hotspur players like Danny Rose get angry when they don’t play because it is the right response – but insisted such reactions will have no influence on his decision-making as he stressed: “I am the boss.”
In an interview after the 2-1 Champions League win at Borussia Dortmund, the full-back said he had been left “fuming” after being left out of the north London derby against Arsenal last weekend, amid a lot of speculation about his future, though he added that he understood the decision. Pochettino said there is no issue with Rose and he is “very pleased” with him, likening his situation to when other players are temporarily not in the starting XI, although would still not be drawn on whether the 27-year-old will be at Spurs next season.
“It surprised me because all players are upset when they are not involved," Pochettino said of the commotion around the latest Rose comments. "They are not happy. If you saw their faces of the 19 or 20 players on matchday and I say 'OK, that is the starting 11' the ones on the bench and the two who are out of the squad if you had a camera on their faces it would scare you.
"It surprised me to create a problem like this when there wasn't one. But for me I am happy that he was angry. But in the same way I don't care! Because it is my decision. If he is angry it means he wanted to play but I need to take the best decision for the team.”
Pochettino said Rose had never told him he was angry after the 2-0 Arsenal defeat, but said this case was just similar to when players like Kieran Trippier or Ben Davies have wanted to get back in the team when left on the bench.
“No, he never showed that feeling to me,” the Argentine said. “That’s why it surprised me when you asked me, because the day before we had a conversation and he never showed me that he was angry. Of course, disappointed, yes, because all the players always want to be involved in the game. I understand if after he was angry, like other players who do not play, and I like it when players feel that emotion because it looks like they’re interested in helping the team and want to play.
“You can ask me about him or [Georges-Kevin] Nkoudou, who wasn’t involved, or Paulo Gazzaniga or Kieran Trippier or Ben Davies. If you say they were upset? Of course. They were disappointed? Of course. They were angry, fuming? Of course because they want to play, Michel Vorm the same. But I am the boss. That is the problem for the players.
“I am very pleased [with Rose]. I think it’s no issue. Always when you take decisions about the starting XI and the 18 players in the squad, the players that are not in the squad and who are not involved and not playing regularly are not happy. But that is normal. That is not news to reflect, because the players wants to play. Every player wants to play and when they’re not involved or in the starting XI always they’re upset or not happy. But that is normal. I am happy. His performance was good and there’s nothing to complain about with his behaviour.”
There is a growing feeling that Rose could be sold by Pochettino by the summer, with strong interest from Manchester United and Manchester City. It is also accepted at Spurs that the player is just an honest forthright character who will speak his mind, as displayed with an interview in the summer when he questioned the club’s transfer policy, and that the Argentine has generally managed that well. Pochettino still refused to elaborate on Rose’s future despite that.
“I think it’s not a moment to talk about that. All the players have contracts with us, they’re all involved in our project. Now you cannot guess what’s going to happen in the future, and with myself it’s the same. You know better than me, it’s a different part of the business of football. You are the boss for something. For another, you need to negotiate or look for another side. There’s many things that happen in football. The most important thing now is everyone needs to be involved and feel part of the project, and what happens is going to happen in the future we cannot guess.”
Pochettino said he will look at Rose’s fitness before Saturday’s home game against West Brom to see whether he’s ready to start.
"Yes, maybe. We need to assess him. He was tired after the game [against Borussia Dortmund] - he told you that in the last 10 minutes he was tired - but that's normal. It does not concern me.
"It is like [Erik] Lamela, when he started to be involved with the team. Or maybe different because Lamela is taking more time to get fit. With Danny it is about feeling fresh and after his injury it is important that every time he is going to play he feels fresh to give his best.”