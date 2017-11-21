Middlesbrough condemn racist attacks on Cyrus Christie as police in Ireland launch investigation

Middlesbrough have condemned the racist attacks launched on defender Cyrus Christie in the aftermath of the Republic of Ireland’s World Cup play-off defeat to Denmark, as police in Ireland launch an investigation.

Christie decided to speak publicly about the vile abuse he received on social media this week and has been backed by his club in his desire to highlight the issue, particularly as it was not the first time he has been racially abused.

Police in Ireland have been given the details of those who abused the full-back on Twitter and Boro believe the 25-year-old should be praised for having the courage to speak about the attacks,

FA Ireland and the charity Show Racism the Red Card (SRTRC) issued a joint statement, condemning the abuse and referencing a tweet which they claim “urged him to go to Jamaica and boasted about wanting to lynch him”.

“I’d like to say I am extremely proud to represent my country, the Republic of Ireland, and I give everything I can each time I put on the green shirt,” Christie said in his statement. “I genuinely believe our fans are some of the best in the world.

“However, there have been a number of racist comments which have been brought to my attention during the World Cup qualifying campaign over the last couple of months and, most recently, last week.

Football's British and Irish Lions More