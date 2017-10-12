Mystery over Heiko Salzwedel's future as he is 'escorted out of Velodrome'
Heiko Salzwedel’s future at British Cycling could be over after the GB men’s endurance coach was allegedly escorted from the national velodrome in Manchester in mysterious circumstances.
British Cycling declined to comment on Thursday on the report in The Daily Mail that Salzwedel had been sacked and removed from the premises on Wednesday. And Telegraph Sport understands that the German remains – technically, at least – an employee of the national governing body.
But it seems clear that Salzwedel is the subject of some sort of action and the matter is with the respective parties’ lawyers, either pending investigation or while the terms of his severance package are being worked out.
Salzwedel – who was instrumental in Sir Bradley Wiggins’ return to the track for Rio 2016 and his subsequent fifth and final Olympic gold medal – was allegedly told it was standard human-resources procedure to escort a dismissed member of staff off the premises, although a source told The Mail he was “made to feel like a criminal”.
Telegraph Sport has been told that given his intimate knowledge of technical equipment, power data, training programmes and other intellectual property, it would not be unusual for a coach in Salzwedel’s position to be escorted from the building.
But it nevertheless feels as if something untoward has happened.
A “rider revolt” has been mentioned and Telegraph Sport is aware of certain riders having fallen out with Salzwedel, notably Mark Cavendish who was scathing about Salzwedel in an interview last year. Cavendish said that Salzwedel did not put sufficient faith in him during the Olympic selection process. Their relationship deteriorated to such an extent that Rod Ellingworth had to be drafted in to oversee his Rio omnium.
In particular, Cavendish resented the way Salzwedel kept pushing him to commit more time to the track squad, questioning his preparations, wondering out loud whether he had bitten off more than he could chew in going for the Tour de France yellow jersey, Olympic gold and the road world title in the same year.
“He just wanted me to prove myself, prove myself, forgetting what the f--- I’ve done in my career,” the Manxman said, adding that he would be unlikely to try out for Tokyo 2020 as long as Salzwedel remained in his post.
A coach for East Germany in the 1980s, Salzwedel has never directly addressed the systematic doping that went on in that country during that period, although this was his third stint at British Cycling, so if that was a concern, it seems odd he kept on being brought back in. Salzwedel told Telegraph Sport last year he could “not help” where he came from. He added: “It is something I am quite proud about that I was never involved in any systematic [doping] situation in any professional teams. I preferred working for federations. There is more regulation.”
Wiggins told Telegraph Sport last year that he would not have returned to the team had it not been for Salzwedel.
“It [the men’s endurance job] came down to two guys,” Wiggins said.
“And if it had gone the other way I probably wouldn’t have come back to team pursuit. Heiko is like Louis van Gaal or one of those other experienced European managers. He has his philosophy and he sticks to it.”