Mystery over Heiko Salzwedel's future as he is 'escorted out of Velodrome'

Heiko Salzwedel’s future at British Cycling could be over after the GB men’s endurance coach was allegedly escorted from the national velodrome in Manchester in mysterious circumstances.

British Cycling declined to comment on Thursday on the report in The Daily Mail that Salzwedel had been sacked and removed from the premises on Wednesday. And Telegraph Sport understands that the German remains – technically, at least – an employee of the national governing body.

But it seems clear that Salzwedel is the subject of some sort of action and the matter is with the respective parties’ lawyers, either pending investigation or while the terms of his severance package are being worked out.

Salzwedel – who was instrumental in Sir Bradley Wiggins’ return to the track for Rio 2016 and his subsequent fifth and final Olympic gold medal – was allegedly told it was standard human-resources procedure to escort a dismissed member of staff off the premises, although a source told The Mail he was “made to feel like a criminal”.

Telegraph Sport has been told that given his intimate knowledge of technical equipment, power data, training programmes and other intellectual property, it would not be unusual for a coach in Salzwedel’s position to be escorted from the building.

