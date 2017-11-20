Nathan Lyon and Matt Prior involved in war of words as Australia say they want to 'end' England Test careers

It fell to the slowest of Australia’s bowlers to warn England what the quickest will do to them, with a demonic chuckle rising from Nathan Lyon as he claimed Mitchell Starc and Pat Cummins were “100%” as dangerous as Mitchell Johnson four years ago and said the hosts would seek to “end” the Test careers of some of Joe Root’s men.

Three days before the resumption of hostilities, Lyon delivered an extraordinarily chilling message, which Australia will now have to live up to at the Gabba and beyond. The home side’s senior spinner claimed Matt Prior wanted to leave the 2013-14 tour because he was “scared” and recalled: “Watching Mitchell Johnson going round scaring all the poms was unbelievable. I was at leg slip, and I had to push a couple of [English] guys back into the stumps. So it was good fun.”

On the last Ashes tour Jonathan Trott, Prior, Graeme Swann and Kevin Pietersen were all hastened to the end of their Test careers, for a variety of reasons. Same again this time? “Hope so,” Lyon said. “I didn’t end them. I think Mitchell Johnson ended them. If you ask Mitch, it was quite satisfying if you look at his past and the pressures the English put him under, with the Barmy Army, and everything like that.”

Historical banter is to be expected in the days leading up to a first Ashes Test but Lyon was equally forthright about the here and now. He tipped Starc to pick up where Johnson left off: “Yep, 100%. On my birthday [he was 30 on Monday] I’m not getting into the nets to face them, because they are bowling way too quick for my liking. I saw [Steve] Smith [Australia’s captain] land on his backside the other day. Johnno didn’t do that.

“There’s Mitchell Starc and Pat Cummins but I think the best bowler in the world is Josh Hazlewood. He can swing the new ball in and out, he can seam it, he can bowl fast, he can bowl a nice bouncer and he can reverse an old ball; the consistency and pace he bowls at, and the way he controls the game is incredible.”