Newcastle United put up for sale by owner Mike Ashley as Premier League club

Newcastle United have officially confirmed that the Premier League club has been put up for sale, raising the prospect of current owner Mike Ashley ending his reign at St James’s Park that has spanned the last decade.

The 53-year-old bought the club in July 2007 after investing around £134m, saving it from possible financial ruin by paying off substantial debts left by the previous owners.

Ashley’s time in charge has not been without its troubles though, with the club twice relegated to the Championship in both 2008/09 and 2015/16, and fans have long protested against his ownership due to their unhappiness with a perceived lack of investment from the Londoner and string of hire-and-fire managers.

A Newcastle statement, issued on Monday evening, read: “As a result of increasing press speculation regarding the future of Newcastle United, the owner of the club, St. James Holdings Limited, wishes to clarify its intentions.

“As one of the Premier League's oldest and best supported football clubs - and for the benefit of its many fans and supporters in the UK and across the world - Newcastle United requires a clear direction and a path to a bright and successful future.

“To give the club the best possible opportunity of securing the positioning and investment necessary to take it to the next level, at what is an important time in its history, its present ownership has determined that it is in the best interests of Newcastle United and its fans for the club to be put up for sale.

“To give an incoming owner the maximum possible flexibility to make meaningful investment in the club, including in its playing squad, the sale process will give interested parties the opportunity of deferring substantial payments.