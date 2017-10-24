Next Everton manager: David Unsworth takes temporary charge following Ronald Koeman's sacking

Under-23s manager David Unsworth has been placed in temporary charge of Everton following Ronald Koeman's sacking.

The former Toffees defender, who also stepped into the breach when Roberto Martinez was fired in May 2016, will oversee preparations for Wednesday's Carabao Cup tie against Chelsea at Stamford Bridge.

Unsworth, whose reputation has grown over the last year after guiding the under-23s to the Premier League 2 title last season, will face the media in a press conference at the club's Finch Farm training complex on Tuesday afternoon to preview the game.

A club statement read: "Everton Football Club can confirm that David Unsworth will take temporary charge of the Everton first team, commencing with tomorrow night's Carabao Cup tie at Stamford Bridge."

The Toffees have already begun their search for a new permanent boss with Burnley's Sean Dyche, who has already attracted the interest of Leicester, under consideration.

It is understood, however, that he would want a tangible offer to consider leaving Burnley having been irritated by Crystal Palace’s reticence in the summer and what was a perceived as a greater desire to look abroad.

Carlo Ancelotti is also an option, although it has been suggested by those close to him that he would take a lot of convincing to get back into the game so soon having just been sacked by Bayern Munich. He has talked about how he would like to take a season out from the game.

Former Borussia Dortmund boss Thomas Tuchel may also be looked at, having left the German club in the summer, while David Moyes' name has been similarly mentioned, but the Independent has been told he is not currently considered a desired candidate.