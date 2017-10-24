Novak Djokovic set for first appearance since July as he steps up injury recovery

Novak Djokovic is set to make his first appearance since July: Getty

Novak Djokovic will make his first appearance since July at next month's Mubadala World Tennis Championships in Abu Dhabi.

The Serbian world number seven, who hasn't played since being forced to pull out of his Wimbledon semi-final with Tomas Berdych with an elbow injury, will join Rafael Nadal, Dominic Thiem and Stanislas Wawrinka at a tournament he has won three times.

And Djokovic believes the December 28-30 event is the ideal time to return to the game.

"I am extremely excited to return to Abu Dhabi for the fifth time and take part in the 10th Edition of the Championship. It is a huge honour to take part in such a special tournament."

Djokovic will also join world number 11 Pablo Carreno Busta and Canada's Milos Raonic in what looks a strong line-up on paper and the 30-year-old is excited to get back on the court.

"The line-up is very strong as always and it will be the perfect way to make my comeback and begin the season. Abu Dhabi is an amazing place and this is going to be a great event for all of the fans.”