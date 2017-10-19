Olivier Giroud scores fantastic winner as Arsenal's second-string see off 10-man Red Star Belgrade

Olivier Giroud scored a stunning winner as a much-changed Arsenal side saw off 10-man Red Star Belgrade in their Europa League clash.

Arsene Wenger made nine alterations from the team that lost at Watford on Saturday and it was an underwhelming display from his side until Giroud's overhead kick settled the game in favour of the visitors.

The 1-0 win maintains Arsenal's perfect start to their Europa League campaign as they move closer to qualifying for the round of 32.

Red Star hit the post in the first-half and worked Petr Cech and the hosts were incensed to lose Milan Rodic to a red card in the closing stages.

Despite making a host of changes, Wenger's experienced campaigners showed their class, Cech making a number of key saves before Theo Walcott, Jack Wilshere and Giroud combined for the only goal of the contest.

It was a slow start for both sides but Red Star goalkeeper Milan Borjan did superbly to keep out Walcott's effort on 15 minutes, saving with his feet from the England international.

Red Star skipper Mitchell Donald arrowed a shot wide of Petr Cech's goal with the hosts' first opening of the game.

