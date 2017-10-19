The paradox of Eden Hazard: Does he make Chelsea tick or does he only play well when the team plays well?

Eden Hazard left Stamford Bridge on Wednesday night wearing a faintly dissatisfied expression. For one thing, Chelsea had just thrown away a 2-0 lead against Roma in the Champions League to draw 3-3. Only Hazard’s late header had salvaged a point. “It’s just a draw, so we are not happy,” he said. “We just want to move on, try to forget this game.”

For another, Hazard had been substituted by Antonio Conte in the 80th minute, with a view to Saturday’s game against Watford. Hazard is still finding his way back to full fitness after missing three months in the summer with a broken ankle. Still, he looked none too impressed with the decision.

“I know that sometimes it’s important for players to rest, to be on the bench,” he said. “But me, personally, I just want to play. I missed three months of football. I just want to be on the pitch.” Quickly, however, he glimpsed the potential for a mischievous headline, and rowed back. “But the manager made his own decision, so we are happy with that,” he added.

Perhaps Hazard’s frustration was borne of the fact that he was having a superb night. In his 80 minutes, he scored two goals, created five chances, and was probably the difference between a draw and an ignominious defeat. Taken in tandem with his sensational return to the starting XI in last month's 2-1 win at Atletico Madrid, and one senses that this season Hazard is determined to impose himself on a competition that has rarely seen the best of him.

Thing is, sandwiched in between those two excellent performances were two rather more mixed displays. Against Manchester City he was subdued, starved of space and possession, outshone by his international team-mate Kevin de Bruyne. Against Crystal Palace he disappeared for long periods, drifting all over in search of the ball but without any of his usual sharpness or cutting edge.