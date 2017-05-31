Paris Saint-Germain set to sign Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang in blockbuster transfer deal

Aubameyang became one of Europe's most in-demand strikers at Dortmund: Getty

Paris Saint-Germain are set to begin their extensive remodelling project this summer by signing Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang for €70m.

The Gabonese forward has scored 85 goals in 125 appearances for Borussia Dortmund, being crowned the Bundesliga top scorer, Bundesliga player of the year and African footballer of the year during his time in Germany.

But he is now on the brink of a Ligue 1 return with PSG, who are overhauling the club this summer after being dumped out of the Champions League in historic fashion and getting beaten to the French title by Monaco.

Sporting director Patrick Kluivert has already departed and will be replaced by Antero Henrique, a key figure in FC Porto's recruitment success.

Manager Unai Emery's job appears to be on the line too, while veterans such as Thiago Silva could be let go as the club looks to inject fresh blood into a new footballing project.

Aubameyang is to be the marquee arrival, with the Parisians throwing a €6m signing bonus at the player on top of a €10m annual salary.

While PSG have also been keen on Alexis Sanchez, they appear to be behind Manchester City and Chelsea in the queue. Most importantly, though, they are also behind Bayern Munich - where Sanchez may be forced to head if Arsenal flatly refuse to sell to a Premier League rival.