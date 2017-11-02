Patrice Evra shown red card before kick-off in Europa League clash for attempting to kick Marseilles fan

Patrice Evra is escorted from the pitch by his own teammates after being sent off: Getty

Patrice Evra was sent off prior to kick-off in Marseille’s Europa League clash with Vitória SC on Thursday night after attempting to kick a fan on the sidlines.

Marseille’s supporters have been unimpressed with the Frenchman’s performances this season and broke past barriers at the Estádio D. Afonso Henriques to confront Evra.

Having been drawn into an argument with the travelling fans, who were aiming negative chants at the player, Evra responded by aiming a high kick over the advertising boards towards a fan standing on the other side.

Patrice Evra sent off before the Guimaraes - Marseille game for this high kick on a Portuguese fan!!! Incredible. pic.twitter.com/qi1WXBr2O7 — Julien Laurens (@LaurensJulien) November 2, 2017

Evra was subsequently sent off by the referee before the game had even started. Because the left-back was listed a substitute, Marseille started the match with a full starting XI.

Uefa's game log confirmed: "The Marseille substitute has been shown a red card following an incident with the crowd."

Evra will now likely face disciplinary action from Uefa for his violent conduct.