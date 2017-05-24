Paul Pogba dedicates Europa League final victory to victims of the Manchester Arena terrorist attack

Paul Pogba and Juan Mata have dedicated Manchester United’s Europa League final win to those who lost their lives in Monday night’s terror attack on the city, claiming that the club “played for those who died”.

United beat Ajax 2-0 in the final of the tournament, with Pogba scoring the opening goal before Henrikh Mkhitaryan doubled the club’s advantage in the second-half.

It was an emotional night for both the club and the city, less than 48 hours after a horrendous terror attack at the Manchester Arena, which left 22 dead.

And after the match, Pogba immediately dedicated United’s triumph to those who lost their lives.

“We know things like this are very sad, all over the world. In London and Paris,” he told BT Sport after the match.

“We had to focus, it was very important. We won for Manchester, we worked for them, for the country. We play for England, for Manchester and for the people who died.”

His team-mate, Juan Mata, also said that the players were happy to win for Manchester “and all the people that have suffered”.

“We have won a trophy the club has never won so we are really happy,” the Spaniard added.

“It means a lot as it is my first European trophy with United and after what happened yesterday it is nice to bring a trophy back for Manchester.

“It has been a really difficult week in the city of Manchester and we are happy to win for all the people that have suffered.”

Mata also paid his respects to the victims of the attack (Getty)

The former Manchester United midfielder David Beckham meanwhile paid tribute to those who lost their lives immediately after the match.

“Tonight was more important than sport,” he wrote on his Instagram page.

“Yes a big night for Manchester United but an even bigger night for the city and for our country.

“At a time when we are grieving for the families that have lost loved ones we have a sport that has bought a little happiness at a difficult time.”