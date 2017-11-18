Paul Pogba scores on his return from injury as Manchester United come from behind to thrash Newcastle

It would all be better once Paul Pogba comes back, they said, and one look at the scoreline would suggest they were correct. The Manchester United midfielder, on his first appearance since straining his hamstring in September, inspired his side to what was ultimately a dominant win over Newcastle United, but that hardly tells the full story of an important win for the hosts.

Back at the start of the season, when 'the horses were running free' and his side were overcoming their opponents at a canter, Jose Mourinho spoke of how he wanted to see United react positively to falling a goal behind. For the first time since February and for only the second time during his tenure, they turned a 1-0 deficit around here to take all three points.

Dwight Gayle's opening strike for Rafael Benitez's visitors was cancelled out by an Anthony Martial header and from there onwards, Chris Smalling, Pogba and Romelu Lukaku made sure that Manchester City's double-digit lead at the top of the table would be cut back to eight points. Even now, in mid-November, a slip-up could have been costly.

Pogba was not the only returnee. Marcos Rojo was named on the bench after recovering from a long-term knee ligament injury, as was Zlatan Ibrahimovic, who received the warmest welcome back of the three. The Swede was hailed by all sides of Old Trafford after arriving fashionably late to the pre-match warm-up, then again before kick-off, but there would be little else for the home crowd to cheer about in the opening exchanges.

Shortly after Lukaku had failed to convert full-back Antonio Valencia's cut-back to open the scoring, Newcastle attempted the same manoeuvre and did so with greater success. After knocking the ball down for DeAndre Yedlin, who out-paced Smalling with a incisive dart down the right, Gayle edged his way into the United penalty area and waited for the return. When the return ball came, he was helped by Victor Lindelof's calamitous slip, which bought the former Crystal Palace striker enough time to stroke in off the post.

Martial nodded home the equaliser (Getty) More

Old Trafford, having witnessed the home side concede a league goal for the first time since April, was stunned. The visitors almost doubled their lead minutes later with another vibrant counter-attack, only this time Jacob Murphy dragged the effort inches wide of David de Gea's far post.

For a period, Newcastle seemed able to threaten every time their two deep banks of four stole the ball in their own territory, with the athleticism of their forwards making Smalling and Lindelof look every bit like Mourinho's second-choice partnership at centre-half. Lukaku, newly at risk of becoming his manager's second-choice centre-forward, wasted another opportunity, this one a close-range header.

Smalling gave United the lead (Getty) More

Martial, though, would make no such mistake and levelled by climbing above Yedlin inside the six-yard box to meet Pogba's clipped cross. Revived, United pressed for a lead to take into the half-time break and after Joselu had almost handed them one by heading past his own goalkeeper, Smalling atoned for his otherwise chaotic first half. Again, it came from a cross to the far post and again, a Newcastle defender was found wanting, with Florian Lejeune doing little to stop a low header sneaking in.

Benitez's side now seemed to have lost their early potency, though Gayle sent another shiver through the Stretford End on the stroke of half-time when Matt Ritchie's strike deflected off the scorer's shins and bobbled wide.

It would be Newcastle's last sight of goal for some time as when the two sides re-emerged for the second half, Pogba doubled United's advantage. Marcus Rashford's intelligent knock-down did not need one of the most expensive footballers in history on the end in order to be converted, but it was still smoothly tucked away by the £89.3m midfielder, who tapped-in past Elliot's outstretched hand.

Lukaku ended his drought late on (Getty) More

Newcastle only threatened in glimpses now, rather than with every turnover of possession, and it was telling that their best attempt of the second half came from a long-range Murphy strike that forced De Gea into an athletic fingertip save. That moment and a wayward Jonjo Shelvey shot aside, United controlled the remainder of the contest and eventually, Lukaku found his goal.

He had Juan Mata to thank, with the Spaniard delightfully chipping a one-two over the top of Newcastle's defence and into the striker's feet. Lukaku found himself only yards out from the goalmouth but still smashed the ball past Elliot to make the net billow. If it was the finish of a desperate man, then the celebration of a happy one.

Ibrahimovic made his appearance, replacing Martial late on, and almost topped the evening off with an audacious corkscrew volley. Elliot covered at his near post.

Manchester United 4 Newcastle United 1

Manchester United: De Gea; Valencia, Lindelof, Smalling, Young; Matic, Pogba (Fellaini 70); Rashford, Mata (Herrera 83), Martial (Ibrahimovic 77), Lukaku.

Substitutes not used: Romero, Rojo, Shaw, Lingard.

Newcastle United: Elliot; Yedlin, Lejeune, Clark, Manquillo; Ritchie (Aarons 66), Hayden, Shelvey, Murphy; Gayle (Diame 77), Joselu (Mitrovic 71).

Substitutes not used: Darlow, Gamez, Mbemba, Perez.

Referee: Craig Pawson (South Yorkshire)