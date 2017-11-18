Paul Pogba set to start for Manchester United against Newcastle on comeback from injury

Paul Pogba is expected to go straight into the Manchester United side as he makes his long-awaited return from injury.

The Frenchman hasn't featured since picking up a hamstring injury in the Champions League victory over Basel in September but has progressed better than expected and it is understood Jose Mourinho has made the decision to throw him in from the start against Newcastle.

Fellow long-term absentee Marcos Rojo will also be handed a start while Zlatan Ibrahimovic could make his return from the bench after also being included in the matchday squad.

Mourinho hinted at his selection choices in his pre-match press conference on Friday.

“All three selected for the match [in the squad]” Mourinho said. “I didn't like to speak while he was injured but you can clearly see Manchester United this season before Paul's injury and after Paul's injury.

“There are qualities in our football that influence our approach in matches with Pogba and without Pogba. It's as simple as that.”

United are without Phil Jones for the clash at Old Trafford after the central defender limped off during England's friendly with Germany last weekend.