Pep Guardiola confident Manchester City won't suffer from same complacency that cost United at Huddersfield
Pep Guardiola is adamant that his team will avoid the complacency that cost Manchester United dear in their surprise defeat at Huddersfield last month.
The Catalan manager takes league leaders Manchester City to John Smith’s Stadium on Sunday looking to avoid the same fate that befell Jose Mourinho when his team suffered a shock 2-1 defeat.
The City manager respects the threat posed by David Wagner’s Huddersfield having drawn there 0-0 in the FA Cup last season before comfortably winning the replay at the Etihad Stadium.
But after Mourinho criticised his players for being complacent in their loss against Town, Guardiola believes his side will not be guilty of the same thing.
“Complacency will not happen,” said Guardiola. "We played last season against them, we were not able to win there in the FA Cup and it's complicated there.
“What Wagner has done speaks for itself, in the Championship, the Premier League and since.
“The result against United was a good signal but not just that one. At home they've had good results. They are well-organised, intense, when they defend so well organised, and with quality. Like every game away it will be tough.
"I think all the teams want to win their own games. Huddersfield is complicated, but it is not the first time we go there. We know exactly what will happen, a big atmosphere but it's the same as Brighton when we went there. People said it's not easy but it's normal that it's difficult."
City take an astonishing record with them on the short trip to Yorkshire, having won 18 and drawn one of their 19 league and cup games so far this season.
And Guardiola is all too aware of the potential pitfalls that teams can face when trying to warn players about possible upsets in games such as these.
"We will try, we'll try to play in the best way, we'll try but all the managers try to do it,” said Guardiola.
“The warning is to say 'be careful,’ but it doesn't matter. Sometimes with big names and big clubs I think it's about desire.
“But the game is the game and sometimes you have to accept the opponent is better.
“Napoli played an amazing 30 minutes against us and you have to accept it and shake hands and say they were better. We play against others who were good as well."
Guardiola has also expressed his relief that the FA took no action against in-form striker Raheem Sterling after he was accused of diving by Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger in City’s recent victory.
New FA retrospective rules allow the authorities to punish players for simulation - with Everton’s Oumar Niasse this week becoming the first Premier League player to be so punished, receiving a two-match ban.
"Well we have to accept the rules, it is what it is,” said Guardiola. “Always football is a quick game, a fast game, the referee has seconds to decide, so complicated, sometimes it helps.
“I don't know what will happen in the future. We decided from the beginning of the season they are going to ban, we knew it so that's what it is. That's why I was so happy that Raheem against arsenal was not banned."
City will be without long-term injury victim John Stones for the visit to Huddersfield but Vincent Kompany is available having come through the win at Leicester last weekend.