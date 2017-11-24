Pep Guardiola confident Manchester City won't suffer from same complacency that cost United at Huddersfield

Pep Guardiola is adamant that his team will avoid the complacency that cost Manchester United dear in their surprise defeat at Huddersfield last month.

The Catalan manager takes league leaders Manchester City to John Smith’s Stadium on Sunday looking to avoid the same fate that befell Jose Mourinho when his team suffered a shock 2-1 defeat.

The City manager respects the threat posed by David Wagner’s Huddersfield having drawn there 0-0 in the FA Cup last season before comfortably winning the replay at the Etihad Stadium.

But after Mourinho criticised his players for being complacent in their loss against Town, Guardiola believes his side will not be guilty of the same thing.

“Complacency will not happen,” said Guardiola. "We played last season against them, we were not able to win there in the FA Cup and it's complicated there.

“What Wagner has done speaks for itself, in the Championship, the Premier League and since.

“The result against United was a good signal but not just that one. At home they've had good results. They are well-organised, intense, when they defend so well organised, and with quality. Like every game away it will be tough.

"I think all the teams want to win their own games. Huddersfield is complicated, but it is not the first time we go there. We know exactly what will happen, a big atmosphere but it's the same as Brighton when we went there. People said it's not easy but it's normal that it's difficult."

City take an astonishing record with them on the short trip to Yorkshire, having won 18 and drawn one of their 19 league and cup games so far this season.

