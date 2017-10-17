Pep Guardiola dedicates Man City's win over Napoli to Catalan independence movement

Pep Guardiola called the win 'one of the proudest of my career' - Getty Images Europe

Pep Guardiola has lavished praise on his Manchester City players as they extended their winning run to ten games before dedicating their impressive Champions League victory over a dangerous Napoli side to the Catalan independence movement.

City were superb for 40 minutes and could have been even further in front after scoring twice inside the first 15 minutes through Raheem Sterling and Gabriel Jesus, but Napoli came back into it and stretched their hosts in the second half.

Guardiola admitted his side had tired, but remained adamant this was one the best performances of his time in Manchester because it came against a team he believes are one of the best on the continent.

“You cannot beat a team as good as Napoli unless you put in really good performance,” said Guardiola, who has been a vocal supporter of independence in Catalonia. “I really mean that, you have to be so good to beat this Napoli team.

“This is one of the proudest victories of my career, I am so, so proud of my players tonight. We knew it was going to be so, so tough.

City put in a really strong performance Credit: Getty images