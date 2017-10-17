Pep Guardiola dedicates Man City's win over Napoli to Catalan independence movement
Pep Guardiola has lavished praise on his Manchester City players as they extended their winning run to ten games before dedicating their impressive Champions League victory over a dangerous Napoli side to the Catalan independence movement.
City were superb for 40 minutes and could have been even further in front after scoring twice inside the first 15 minutes through Raheem Sterling and Gabriel Jesus, but Napoli came back into it and stretched their hosts in the second half.
Guardiola admitted his side had tired, but remained adamant this was one the best performances of his time in Manchester because it came against a team he believes are one of the best on the continent.
“You cannot beat a team as good as Napoli unless you put in really good performance,” said Guardiola, who has been a vocal supporter of independence in Catalonia. “I really mean that, you have to be so good to beat this Napoli team.
“This is one of the proudest victories of my career, I am so, so proud of my players tonight. We knew it was going to be so, so tough.
“When you win 4-0, you are less nervous than when you win 2-1 but I expected that. Napoli is an exceptional team.
“We made a good first half, 30-35 minutes. We scored the two goals. We could have made the third or fourth. After that we were a bit tired, we couldn’t finish our counter-attacks and we arrive late for our pressing.
“They have the big ability to make short passes inside and outside, that is why I’m so proud. They are one of the best teams I have ever faced. I think it was an extraordinary game from both sides.
“We will see if we can play better for longer when we go to Naples in a fortnight. What I liked best is we managed to control the ball, keep possession, but sometimes if you get distracted, they are incredibly quick. They can break with a lot of speed, as they showed in this game.”
Given he scored his eighth goal of the season, Sterling’s form in front of goal suggests he could become the first winger to score 20 goals in a domestic campaign since Gareth Bale, four years ago, during his final season at Tottenham Hotspur moving to Real Madrid.
Not that his manager would not be drawn into offering any public targets for the England international, adding: “I don’t count how many goals he has scored, what I worry about is trying to play better day after day, that’s all I want from Raz.”
Guardiola then used his post-match press conference to offer his support to those imprisoned by the Spanish government following the independence referendum in his native Catalonia earlier this month.
“This win is dedicated to them,” Guardiola said. “We have shown in Catalonia that citizenship is bigger than any ideas. We hope they will be released soon.”