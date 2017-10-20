Pep Guardiola expecting Manchester City slump but believes his men will ride it out

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola believes his side will endure a slump at some point but is optimistic they will come through it stronger than they did last season.

City have been in imperious form so far in this campaign and are unbeaten in all competitions, scoring more goals in the top-flight after eight games than any other club in more than a century.

They head into their clash with Burnley at the Etihad Stadium on the back of a 7-2 league victory over Stoke and a 2-1 win over Napoli in the Champions League.

Guardiola was effusive in his praise of those two displays; calling the former “the best performance” of his tenure at City and describing the latter as “perfect”.

A year ago, City made a similarly impressive start to the season as they chalked up 10 consecutive victories before a sharp downturn in form saw them lose three and draw three of their next six games.

City were never quite able to recapture that devastating form and ended the Premier League in third place – 15 points adrift of champions Chelsea.

Guardiola’s body language was circumspect when asked how his side might react to a blip given their scintillating start, but indicated he has seen enough in his players to suggest a positive response to any potential setback.

“That blip is going to happen, we are in October, we cannot expect to finish the season like we have done in the last month when we won all the games,” Guardiola said.

