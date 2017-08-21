Raheem Sterling cancels out Wayne Rooney's landmark strike as Manchester City secure late draw with Everton

For long periods, it looked as though Manchester City would be frustrated here and indeed they may well be when they look back on the match this week. Yet, in context, this was an important point earned when all appeared to be going against them.

Pep Guardiola’s side dominated an effective but unadventurous Everton, who in fairness, did not need to show much ambition once Wayne Rooney, on his first return to Manchester, put them ahead towards the close of the first half with his 200th Premier League goal. Their advantage was strengthened minutes later in the evening’s key incident, with Kyle Walker sent off for barging youngster Dominic Calvert-Lewin.

At that point, serious questions could have been asked about City’s pre-season tag of title favourites but a late, sweet strike on the volley from substitute Raheem Sterling salvaged what, even at this early stage of the campaign, could prove to be an significant comeback against a side that will test the rest of the top six clubs.

Guardiola was looking to avenge the heaviest league defeat of his managerial career, which Everton inflicted at Goodison Park with a 4-0 triumph back in January. It was the highlight of Ronald Koeman’s first season in charge and this summer has seen further cause for optimism, with a raft of expensive signings. Their latest acquisition, the £45m Gylfi Sigurdsson, started on the substitutes’ bench.

If Everton are to make good on a promising off-season, however, it is games like this in which they need to pick up points regularly. This was the first part of a run which will test the credentials of Koeman’s side, with Chelsea, Tottenham Hotspur and Manchester United to follow. The 20-year-old Calvert-Lewin, named alongside Rooney in attack, looked to get his side off to the best possible start but cracked an effort from wide right wide of Ederson’s right-hand post.

It would be the visitors’ only sight of goal for a good while as City assumed control, holding the ball for long periods of play in the final third. Their problem was fashioning an opening. David Silva and Sergio Aguero were, in particular, finding space but no breakthrough. The latter should have pulled the trigger when played through on goal just after the half-hour mark but instead dallied and saw a prone Phil Jagielka clear Everton’s line. Aguero almost atoned minutes later by creating an opening for Silva with a delightful chipped pass but the Spaniard’s strike smashed against the post.

