Real Madrid vs Barcelona, Super Cup: What time does it start, where can I watch it and what are the odds?

Ronaldo was sent off in the Super Cup first-leg encounter: Getty

Real Madrid and Barcelona go head to head in the second leg of the Supercopa de Espana on Wednesday night at the Bernabeu.

Los Blancos currently hold a two-goal advantage over their rivals after storming to a 3-1 victory in the first leg at the Nou Camp.

Real will be without the talismanic Cristiano Ronaldo, though, who has been handed a five-match ban for pushing the referee in last week’s clash.

What you need to know:

When is it?

The match kicks off at the Bernabeu on Wednesday 16 August at 10.00pm (BST).

How can I watch it?

The match will be broadcast on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Football. Coverage starts at 9.55pm.

It’s a big game for?

Gareth Bale. The Welshman can expect to be brought back into the fray following Ronaldo’s five-match ban and now has the chance to prove his worth to manager Zinedine Zidane. In light of Isco’s sublime form in recent months, questions have been raised over Bale’s place in Real’s starting XI but this can be his big moment to shine in Ronaldo’s absence.

View photos Gareth Bale has been linked with a move away from Real this summer (Getty) More

Predicted teams

Real Madrid starting XI: Navas; Carvajal, Ramos, Varane, Marcelo; Modric, Casemiro, Kroos; Bale, Benzema, Isco.

Barcelona starting XI: Ter Stegen; Vidal, Pique, Umtiti, Alba; Rakitic, Busquets, D. Suarez; Messi, L. Suarez, Deulofeu.

Last three meetings

Barcelona 1-3 Real Madrid, Super Cup, August 2017

Real Madrid 2-3 Barcelona, LaLiga, April 2017

Barcelona 1-1 Real Madrid, LaLiga, December 2016

View photos Real Madrid beat Barcelona 3-1 in the Super Cup first leg (Getty) More

Odds

Real Madrid to win: 13/10

Draw 3/1

Barcelona to win: 13/8