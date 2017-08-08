Five things we learned from Real Madrid's Super Cup triumph over Man United

Manchester United missed out on an opportunity to lift the Super Cup for the second time in the club's history, suffering a 2-1 defeat to Real Madrid in Skopje.

Jose Mourinho's side were dominated for large portions of the game, with Casemiro tapping in from close range to open the scoring in the first half.

Isco capped off a brilliant Madrid move to double to score after half time and looked to sealed the victory, but Romelu Lukaku pounced on a Keylor Navas spillage to give the Europa League holders hope.

United improved after getting on the scoresheet but ultimately, could not find the equaliser. Here are five things we learned from their defeat in Skopje...

Bale plays but Mourinho will still be waiting

There was more than a hint of mischief in Jose Mourinho’s words when he claimed that he would entertain the idea of signing Gareth Bale if he was not named in Zinedine Zidane’s starting line-up for this meeting in Skopje. It was not only a dare to Zidane but a dare to the assembled press pack to stand by their reporting.

“If he’s not in the club’s plans and what you are writing is true, that the arrival of another player [would mean] Gareth would be on his way out of Real Madrid, I would try to be waiting for him on the other side,” he teased. As it happened, Bale started, but does not mean Mourinho admires him any less.

READ MORE: Real Madrid star Bale at transfer crossroads

READ MORE: The contenders to replace Coutinho at Liverpool

READ MORE: Combined Man United and Real Madrid XI

Indeed, as The Independent reported on Monday, there is a sense that it is not down to Zidane, the media or even Mourinho if Bale moves, but more down to the player himself. That he was part of Zidane’s plan tonight matters less than whether he is part of them long-term. Mourinho will still be waiting ‘on the other side’ should Bale’s future become clearer before 1 September. No team-sheet has changed that.

Form of back three still worrying

Mourinho persisted with the back three system tested in United’s first and final pre-season friendlies, but there was a necessary change in personnel. Daley Blind has had a wretched summer and was replaced by Matteo Darmian on the left-hand side of the three, but the Dutchman’s chances of reassuming his place against West Ham United were done no harm by his defensive partners.

Smalling struggled again, Lindelof still looks apprehensive in and out of possession and Darmian, who has enjoyed a decent pre-season, was understandably uncomfortable in the new role. Even if the Italian had impressed, his own replacement at left wing-back Jesse Lingard looked far from being a natural fit and was withdrawn at the interval.

Mourinho can point to the returning Eric Bailly and even Phil Jones, who were both suspended for this fixture, but even with them back for the Premier League’s opening weekend, it would be wise to stop experimenting. Implementing a new defensive system was always going to be difficult and only more so with several players out of form. From Sunday, there will be points to play for. Time to go back to basics.

Pogba must show more poise in possession

Paul Pogba attempted 55 shots outside the box in the Premier League last season, the fourth-most of any player. Only one of those shots went in. Compare that to Philippe Coutinho, often admonished for his amount of efforts from range but a player who has significantly improved at them. He made 40 attempts, six more than Pogba, but scored with six of them.

View photos Real Madrid v Manchester United - Super Cup Final More

Pogba was unlucky at times with those efforts, hitting the woodwork on several occasions. Other times, he was fortunate, such as with the deflected opener in the Europa League final. In any case, until he finds a similar level of potency as Coutinho, he should try and not be too trigger-happy. A case in point: 17th minute, a quick United counter, Pogba is around 25 yards out and has Henrikh Mkhitaryan waiting to be released through on goal to his right. Instead, he curls a limp effort right into Keylor Navas’ hands.

Read More