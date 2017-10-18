Real Madrid vs Tottenham: 5 things we learned as Spurs earn a deserved point at the Santiago Bernabeu

Tottenham earned a well-deserved point against Real Madrid on Tuesday night and have now given themselves a fantastic chance of topping this most difficult of Champions League groups.

The opener came somewhat against the run of play. With Spurs sitting deep with what was almost a flat back five early on, Madrid were dominating possession. But the visitors still looked a threat going forward and broke the deadlock following some smart play in midfield from Harry Winks which put Serge Aurier into space down the right. The Ivorian’s cross, fired in from the right, was deflected into the net by an unwitting Raphael Varane and the Spurs fans - way up in the heights of the Bernabeu - were a step even closer to heaven.

But they soon came crashing back down to earth. For all of Aurier’s quality in going forward, he showed grand naivety running back to his own goal shortly after, diving in against Toni Kroos and conceding a penalty. Cristiano Ronaldo did the honours from the spot.

It was then the turn of the goalkeepers. Hugo Lloris produced two wonderful saves in the early stages of the second-half, first blocking out Karim Benzema’s header from point-blank range with his foot before finger-tipping over a rasping Ronaldo drive.

Not one to be outshined, Keylor Navas showed his own talents at the other end, denying both Kane and Eriksen in quick succession. The game ended all-square in a result neither side can complain about.

Here are five things we learned…

Two goalkeepers prove their worth

Hugo Lloris made a number of world-class stops (Getty) More