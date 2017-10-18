Real Madrid vs Tottenham: 5 things we learned as Spurs earn a deserved point at the Santiago Bernabeu
Tottenham earned a well-deserved point against Real Madrid on Tuesday night and have now given themselves a fantastic chance of topping this most difficult of Champions League groups.
The opener came somewhat against the run of play. With Spurs sitting deep with what was almost a flat back five early on, Madrid were dominating possession. But the visitors still looked a threat going forward and broke the deadlock following some smart play in midfield from Harry Winks which put Serge Aurier into space down the right. The Ivorian’s cross, fired in from the right, was deflected into the net by an unwitting Raphael Varane and the Spurs fans - way up in the heights of the Bernabeu - were a step even closer to heaven.
But they soon came crashing back down to earth. For all of Aurier’s quality in going forward, he showed grand naivety running back to his own goal shortly after, diving in against Toni Kroos and conceding a penalty. Cristiano Ronaldo did the honours from the spot.
It was then the turn of the goalkeepers. Hugo Lloris produced two wonderful saves in the early stages of the second-half, first blocking out Karim Benzema’s header from point-blank range with his foot before finger-tipping over a rasping Ronaldo drive.
Not one to be outshined, Keylor Navas showed his own talents at the other end, denying both Kane and Eriksen in quick succession. The game ended all-square in a result neither side can complain about.
Here are five things we learned…
Two goalkeepers prove their worth
All eyes may have been on the array of attacking talents on show but it was two of the more unheralded players who proved crucial for both sides.
Hugo Lloris pulled off a fantastic reaction stop early in the first-half, just as Real Madrid were starting to dominate. The French No 1 flung himself out, making his body as big as possible, and somehow managed to get a foot on his compatriot’s powerful header before dusting himself off to make another eye-catching stop from Ronaldo’s effort.
Not to be outdone, Keylor Navas pulled off his own heroics at the other end. The Costa Rican has not always been the most popular at the Bernabeu but he showed why Zidedine Zidane shows so much faith in him, pulling off a world class save when Kane was one on one and palming another powerful Christian Eriksen effort wide.
Harry Kane looks at home
The last time Tottenham played at the Santiago Bernabeu, Kane managed five minutes off the bench in Leyton Orient’s League One win over Plymouth Argyle.
Six years on and the Englishman has become one of the best strikers in Europe. Many saw Tuesday night as his audition for a potential transfer to the Bernabeu, an opportunity to prove to his opponents that he has what it takes at the very highest level.
While he did not set the place alight - as was expected after netting 15 goals in 11 games before this - he certainly did not look out of place.
He sent an early warning with a towering header early on which was well saved by Keylor Navas before showing great strength and skill to squeeze past Marcelo and fire in a cross for Fernando Llorente.
It looked for all the world as though he had scored - twice - once being denied by a world class Keylor Navas save and then through replays which showed that it was merely Kane’s pressure which forced Varane into the own goal rather than his own touch.
You certainly get the feeling that will not be the last time Kane reels away in celebration in the Spanish capital.
Serge Aurier frustrates again
It had all been going so well for Spurs. 1-0 up at the home of the European champions, a lead that did not look undeserved, until a moment of stupidity from Serge Aurier.
The right-back arrived from PSG with a reputation as something of a hot-head - both for his on-field character and his distasteful behaviour off it.
He showed his best and worst in the space 15 minutes here. The former was his role in in the Spurs opener, surging down the right flank, picking up Moussa Sissoko’s through ball and forcing Raphael Varane to fire into his own net with a pinpoint cross.
The latter was in a rash tackle on Toni Kroos while running back to his own goal, gifting a penalty - and an equaliser - to the hosts.
If he could iron that sort of thing out of his game - like the unnecessary red card against West Ham last month - he could prove a huge asset to Spurs, rather than the liability that he currently appears to be.
Harry Winks shines
The 21-year-old has enjoyed a huge two weeks, first making his England debut in the recent international break and then handed the chance to start against the two-time reigning European champions.
But young Winks looked far from intimidated, acquitting himself well in the cauldron of the Bernabeu and displaying poise and calm up against the finest midfield in Europe in the shape of Luka Modric, Toni Kroos and Isco.
Whisper it quietly, but England may have just found a solution to all their problems in the middle of the park. No pressure…
A new star emerges for Real
Most English football fans would not have seen much of Achraf Hakimi but the 18-year-old right-back has been given an opportunity in the first-team following a rare injury to Dani Carvajal.
Zidane had showed his faith in Achraf in pre-season, first refusing to send him out on loan and then in opting against buying a more senior deputy following Danilo’s move to Manchester City - and he repaid that here.
With the lack of any real width up against him, the young Moroccan was given free rein to attack. He made two bursts forward early on, one of which set up Cristiano Ronaldo for Real Madrid’s first real chance of the game and was a constant menace. Carvajal may well have his work cut out when he returns to fitness.