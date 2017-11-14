Republic of Ireland vs Denmark, World Cup play-off: live score updates

7:54PM

7 mins

Denmark go straight up the other end with a set-piece of their own, but Ireland hold firm and clear.

7:53PM

GOOOOOOAAAAAALLL!!!!! Ireland 1-0 Denmark (Duffy)

The Republic win a free-kick for a push just next to the centre circle and they take an age over it, sending their centre-backs up and loading the box. The set-piece is eventually launched forward by Brady, it isn't properly cleared, and Duffy out-jumps Schmeichel to nod the ball home! Ireland are in front!

7:49PM

3 mins

Two heavy challenges, first from Brady on Eriksen and then from Meyler on Sisto, are penalised, much to the annoyance of the home fans. The ref isn't going to let those slide.

7:47PM

1 min

Positive start from Larsen down the left but Christie stops him in his tracks, and concedes a throw-in. Kvist picks up where Denmark left off by launching the throw into the box. Ireland clear.

7:46PM

10 Irish players were in danger of missing this game if they were booked in the first leg

All 10 escaped a yellow, and there is a clean slate tonight. This could be fiery.

We're under way in Dublin.

7:42PM

The Aviva is rocking for the national anthems

Both sets of fans are in fine voice Credit: PA More