RFU plans to shorten Six Nations not backed by players, says Rugby Players' Association

England won the Six Nations but missed out on the Grand Slam: Getty Images

England and France delaying the start of their Six Nations campaigns by a week is one of several proposals being discussed by the Rugby Football Union.

The Aviva Premiership clubs have tabled an idea that would see only Scotland, Ireland, Wales and Italy open the tournament. England and France would then join for round two before facing each other in the third round, which since 2000 has been a rest weekend.

The motivation behind the idea is to limit interruptions to the domestic league season by reducing the length of the Six Nations from an Anglo-French perspective from seven to six weeks.

The matter has been loosely examined by the RFU - alongside other proposals - as part of the wider negotiations over the new global season which begins in 2020.

Even if Twickenham favoured the idea, it would still need to be approved by the Six Nations committee. The Six Nations have declined to comment on the matter.

Rugby Players' Association chief executive Damian Hopley insists truncating the Championship is not a viable option in the modern game.

“The players do not support shortening the Six Nations. Not one England player I have spoken to believes this is a good idea,” Hopley told the Evening Standard.

“Playing four internationals in a row in the autumn is not the same as the intensity of the Six Nations. It is the most popular global annual rugby competition and there is intense pressure on the players.”