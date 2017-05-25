Rio Ferdinand believes Wayne Rooney will leave Manchester United in the summer, after 13 years at the club.

Rooney made a late appearance in United’s win in the Europa League final on Wednesday night, replacing Juan Mata in the 90th minute, before going on to lift the trophy.

The player has been reduced to a peripheral role at the club this season as his future continues to remain unclear.

Rooney has started just 25 games in all competitions this term. In contrast, the England international made it into 27 starting XIs in Louis van Gaal’s final season in the Premier League alone.

Although manager Jose Mourinho dismissed suggestions that Rooney’s late substitution was symbolic of a final swansong, Ferdinand reiterated his belief after Wednesday’s win that the current club captain’s time in Manchester is coming to an end.

Ferdinand said on BT Sport: “I think it sounds like it is down to Rooney if he wants to stay, I believe he will want to go onto pastures new.

“[Michael] Carrick will wait to see if club offer him a new deal. There will be changes, Jose has his targets, I hope he gets them.”

When asked about Rooney post-match, Mourinho explained why he did not start Rooney but insisted he would be happy to see the player stay.

“Wayne was ready to play, a big option, but the game was in the pocket, have to delay changes, I don't need to attack,' said Mourinho post-match.

“The plan was ready, [on Tuesday] I said he could be crucial man of the match. He can be here next season as he is an important player, if he stays I am happy.”

