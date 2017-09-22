Romelu Lukaku asks Manchester United fans to 'move on' from racist song about size of his penis

Romelu Lukaku has thanked Manchester United fans for how warmly they’ve welcomed him to the club but urged them to “move on” from their controversial chant about the size of his penis.

United were contacted by anti-racism group Kick It Out over a song being sung at Old Trafford in support of the former Everton striker that refers to a racial stereotype than black men are more well-endowed than others.

Well it is not sung in a way intended to be offensive or derogatory towards Lukaku, United were told to act by the Football Association, although there would not be an investigation launched.

Under the current Football (Offences) Act 1991, it is an offence for any individual to engage or take part in chanting of an indecent or racialist nature in connection with a designated football match, which is defined by “matter which is threatening, abusive or insulting to a person by reason of their colour, race, nationality or ethnic or national origins”.

Manchester United have since posted quotes from the 24-year-old about the chant in an attempt to stop it being sung by fans.

Romelu: "Great backing since I joined #MUFC. Fans have meant well with their songs but let’s move on together. #RespectEachOther" — Manchester United (@ManUtd) September 21, 2017

United’s official Twitter account posted his quotes which read: “Great backing since I joined #MUFC. Fans have meant well with their songs but let’s move on together. #RespectEachOther”.

Chelsea have taken measures to prevent an offensive song being chanted about striker Alvaro Morata after anti-semitic terms were used by the club’s own fans in support of the striker.

The Spain international asked fans not to sing a chant that he felt was racially abusive, and the club issued a statement earlier this month to confirm that anyone found singing the chant at Stamford Bridge will be prosecuted.