Ronald Koeman admits Everton are in 'difficult situation' after Mayor of Liverpool questions manager's ability

If Ronald Koeman was in any doubt that he is under pressure then a tweet from the Mayor of Liverpool appeared to sum up the feelings of many Everton supporters after the dismal draw away to Brighton and Hove Albion.

“Koeman will be judged by results, this was another poor one & poor performances v poor side (sic). I ask him have any players improved under him?” tweeted Joe Anderson, an Evertonian.

Obviously Anderson was reacting in a personal capacity but it does not help alleviate the mood around Koeman although he insisted that no-one puts more pressure on him than himself, while admitting the club were in a “difficult situation”. "My whole football life is pressure, if I don't get pressure from outside I put pressure on myself,” Koeman said.

As he has done in recent weeks Koeman talked up the “commitment” of his team as a sign that they are behind him although a return of eight points from eight Premier League matches is not good enough for a club that has invested heavily this year and has ambitions to challenge at the top of the table.

“Let’s hope that the point of today give the boys a little bit more calmness and confidence,” Koeman said after Wayne Rooney’s 90th minute penalty had avoided yet another defeat.

A number of Everton fans – including the Mayor of Liverpool – have questioned the ability of Koeman Credit: Action Images More