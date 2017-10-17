The Rugby Debate: Time to end the European kits epidemic
Not a bad opening round to the Champions Cup. Not bad at all. A classic set of games? Probably not, although the Scarlets' trip to Toulon and Exeter's scrap with Glasgow were both excellent contests.
However, right from the first match of the 'European weekend', with Gloucester's trip to Pau on Thursday, to the end when Ospreys hosted Clermont you couldn't help but notice a growing epidemic in the club game.
We're not talking about dodgy tackling technique or a lack of skill. The problem is the increasing number of 'third' or 'European' kits released each season by Aviva Premiership, Guinness Pro14 and Top 14 clubs that seem to serve no purpose whatsoever besides churning out extra cash.
Four of the Aviva Premiership's contingent - Leicester, London Irish, Saracens, Wasps - are operating with only two kits this season.
Frankly, they deserve a standing ovation for not being sucked into pedaling an excess strip reminiscent of a citrus explosion, which their side will barely wear in the grand course of the season and more often than not holds absolutely no relation whatsoever to the club in question.
Tipping out a (more often than not) random florescent colour and then whacking on your sponsors and club crest before shipping it out for £65, and upwards seems utterly pointless.
The other extreme seems to be when clubs opt for a third strip so minimally different to the home or away version that you begin to wonder what the point is. But at least you get an obscure set of lines and shapes which, in most cases, pay homage to absolutely nothing. Overall, I would estimate that about four of every five European kits look horrendous.
Admittedly, there is one exception to the rule. Harlequins' 'Charity' shirt for their annual Big Game fixture will raise money for the Harlequins foundation, £5 from each shirt sale going to the charity.
Otherwise, the logic behind the extra kit is flimsy. Manufacturers may offer clubs an extra strip each season but it's not a coincidence that the 2017/2018 efforts for Leicester and Wasps ranked high among the best strips when we assessed the field before the start of the season.
Moreover, the majority of third kits are horrendous. I appreciate that's subjective, so here are a couple of efforts below for you, learned reader, to make up your own mind over.
Get the full @gloucesterrugby Euro Range ahead of the first European Home Fixture from @GloucesterQuays or here - https://t.co/pzAOF1ghYapic.twitter.com/cga0dUN9pU— GloucesterRugbyStore (@GlosRugbyStore) 16 October 2017
What the Ospreys are aiming for there I have no idea. This isn't an anti-pink kit rant either, because Stade Francais have pulled it off well for years.
When even Stade, rugby's innovators famed for pushing the boundaries when it comes to apparel for as long as anyone can remember, have decided that having three kits is probably a bit much, and reined it back to just two, surely it's time to sit down and have a think about why teams are bothering with third kits at all.