The Rugby Debate: Time to end the European kits epidemic

Not a bad opening round to the Champions Cup. Not bad at all. A classic set of games? Probably not, although the Scarlets' trip to Toulon and Exeter's scrap with Glasgow were both excellent contests.

However, right from the first match of the 'European weekend', with Gloucester's trip to Pau on Thursday, to the end when Ospreys hosted Clermont you couldn't help but notice a growing epidemic in the club game.

We're not talking about dodgy tackling technique or a lack of skill. The problem is the increasing number of 'third' or 'European' kits released each season by Aviva Premiership, Guinness Pro14 and Top 14 clubs that seem to serve no purpose whatsoever besides churning out extra cash.

Four of the Aviva Premiership's contingent - Leicester, London Irish, Saracens, Wasps - are operating with only two kits this season.

Frankly, they deserve a standing ovation for not being sucked into pedaling an excess strip reminiscent of a citrus explosion, which their side will barely wear in the grand course of the season and more often than not holds absolutely no relation whatsoever to the club in question.

Gillian Galan (left) modelling Toulouse's latest European effort Credit: ACTION IMAGES More