Ryan Giggs admits interest in Everton and Leicester job as he eyes first managerial role

Giggs is ready for his first managerial role. Getty: Getty Images

Ryan Giggs has admitted he is interested in taking one of the vacant Premier League jobs.

Leicester City and Everton recently sacked their managers after poor starts to the Premier League season and Giggs says he is ready to step in.

“I think you look at those two teams, Leicester being champions two seasons ago, Everton being a fantastic club with a fantastic history, for me these are clubs I would be interested in,” Giggs revealed to Sky Sports.

Giggs was a coach at Manchester United for three years (Getty) More

Giggs left Manchester United as assistant manager in May 2016 when Jose Mourinho was appointed and has worked at a club since.

“There are a lot of coaches out there who would be interested in those positions,” conceded Giggs who won 13 Premier League titles with Manchester United.

“There are clubs in the Premier League which would be good jobs but also in the Championship and League One. It’s more about the philosophy for me than the stature of the club.”