Santi Cazorla pays heavy price for playing on with Achilles injury

Injuries to the Achilles tendon area are common, especially in professional footballers, although I have never seen one quite like this.

I was interested to read that Santi Cazorla had been dealing with pain in that area for some years before the surgery and what often happens is that athletes will tend to play on with these problems for quite some time before having to stop.

It is because you might not get any drop in performance and so, even if you have a pain but are still playing well, there is not enough of a motivation to do anything about it.

Once you are down that road, however, the tendon starts to degenerate, the structure starts to change and you will get a loss of capacity. They obviously found that the changes in this case were so great that surgery was required.

The complications with surgery are that it is going to further change the structure of the tendon again, as well as the environment. He has also had the infection on top of that.

The challenge now is to regain the capacity of the tendon to store and release energy for explosive movement.

How he is going to get there is with a lot of strength training, beginning with very specific, slow and heavy loading.

Once you have regained the strength and stiffness back within the tendon, then you increase the speed of the movement so that it becomes much more explosive. From there, he will do a lot of plyometrics training.

Cazorla has said that he has lost eight centimetres of the tendon through the infection and, although you would hope it grows back slowly, it usually does not. You would try to compensate by aiming to improve the good bit of the remaining tendon.

A further issue is that the scar tissue from all the surgeries can impact on the tendon. It needs to be able to slide and glide and have a good healing environment. If you have a lot of scar tissue, it can impede that.