Saracens 36 Ospreys 34: Sarries pushed all the way to extend 20-match unbeaten run

Saracens extended their unbeaten run in this competition to 20 games with yet another bonus-point victory, but this was anything but a straightforward evening for the champions who were pushed all the way by an Ospreys side who were as classy as they were courageous.

If last week’s 57-13 destruction of Northampton was rated by Mark McCall, the director of rugby, as a “complete performance” this was a highly uncomfortably, unusually ragged display. Many had been expecting Saracens to rack up a cricket – or at least basketball – score with the Ospreys having just a single league victory to their name this season. If their task was not hard enough, Ospreys – who were already missing scrum half Rhys Webb – lost two more Lions in flankers Dan Lydiate and Justin Tipuric in the warm-up.

Despite their lack of form or fitness, Ospreys smothered Saracens, constantly contesting the breakdown and rushing up from the defensive line, and consistently troubled them in attack. “An unbelievable effort,” was the correct assessment of Steve Tandy, the Ospreys head coach.

Individually scrum-half Thomas Habberfield pulled off at least two try-saving tackles and collectively they knocked the Saracens metronome off its regular beat with the home side coughing up 15 turnovers or knock-ons. A pair of tries from full-back Dan Evans gave them a 17-7 first-half lead, but gradually Saracens rediscovered their old selves, inspired in no small part by the introduction of centre Nick Tompkins, who created two tries and scored one himself. The penalty try and yellow card to Evans in the 55th minute for deliberately batting down a try-bound pass for Liam Williams was also a turning point.

It would have been an injustice had Ospreys made the long trip back home with nothing to show for their efforts and they were eventually rewarded when the magnificent Sam Cross, who came in for Tipuric to make his debut, crossed with two minutes remaining to secure two bonus points. That may be immaterial in the toughest of pools and their defeat means that Wales and Scotland are highly unlikely to have any representatives in the quarter-finals.