Scotland vs All Blacks, autumn international: What time is kick-off, what TV channel is it on and what is our prediction?

What is it?

Undoubtedly Scotland's biggest Test of the autumn as they welcome back-to-back world champions New Zealand to Murrayfield.

When is it?

Today! Saturday November 18, 2017.

What time is kick-off?

At the rather unorthodox time of 17:15 GMT.

What TV channel is it on?

BBC Two will be showing live coverage of the match. Their coverage begins from 5pm with kick off set for 5;15pm.

What's the team news?

Scotland

Gregor Townsend's side go into the Test looking to end a winless run of 30 matches against the All Blacks dating back to 1905.

Townsend's only two changes are enforced through injury with Zander Fagerson replaces WP Nel at tight-head prop with Cornell du Preez making his first international start at number eight in place of Ryan Wilson.