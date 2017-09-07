Senegal vs South Africa: World Cup qualifier to be replayed after referee found guilty of match-fixing

The Senegal Football Federation made a complaint to Fifa after the 2-1 defeat: Afrik-Foot/Streamable

A World Cup qualifier between South Africa and Senegal will be replayed after the referee was found guilty of match-fixing.

Joseph Lamptey, the official from Ghana, awarded a penalty to South Africa for handball just before half-time with the score at 0-0.

Subsequent replays showed the ball clearly hit Senegal defender Kalidou Koulibaly on the knee.

The game in November last year finished in a 2-1 win for South Africa, a result which saw the Senegal Football Federation (FSF) make a complaint to Fifa.

The world governing body banned Lamptey for life in March for “unlawfully influencing match results”, a decision upheld by the Court of Arbitration for Sport this Wednesday.

"Today there are many reasons to be happy about this decision - a decision that will be remembered as being significant but will also warn everybody that they are being watched," FSF vice-president Abdoulaye Sow told the BBC after the initial decision in March.

"All cheating and stealing will be punished according to its gravity."

The qualifier between the two sides – currently third and fourth in their group – will be replayed in November.