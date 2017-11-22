Sevilla to confirm head coach Eduardo Berizzo diagnosed with cancer

Sevilla will make an official statement regarding the health of head coach Eduardo Berizzo on Wednesday.

It is expected that the Andalusian club will confirm reports claiming that Berizzo, who masterminded a spectacular Champions League comeback against Liverpool on Tuesday night, has been diagnosed with cancer.

Sevilla's club president Jose Castro told Spanish radio station Cope on Tuesday: “As it is a personal and complicated issue, I prefer to wait to tomorrow [Wednesday].”

The news regarding Berizzo's health broke on the same night his side recovered from a 3-0 deficit at half time to draw 3-3 with Group E rivals Liverpool at the Ramon Sanchez Pizjuan.

A Yassim Ben Yedder brace pulled the hosts back in to the contest before Guido Pizarro levelled in stoppage time, which led the Sevilla players to pointedly celebrate with Berizzo on touchline.

It is expected that the 48-year-old Argentine coach, who led Celta Vigo to the semi-finals of the Europa League last season, will undergo treatment for the condition at a later and as yet unknown date.

After the final whistle on Tuesday, Sevilla midfielder Ever Banega spoke of how Berizzo had inspired their performance and said the coach could rely on the total support of his players.

“It was a crazy game. We went into the changing rooms knowing that if we tried then we could pull it off. That’s how we have to play every game.

“We have to go out there with that attitude, for the fans that always back us and for the coach who has turned this around.

“He is the most important of all of us, he has on the right path and we are with him to the hilt.”