Sevilla vs Liverpool - Champions League: What time does it start, where can I watch it and what are the odds?
Liverpool are in reaching distance of the last 16 of the Champions League but standing in their way is La Liga side Sevilla.
The two clubs meet in Spain on Tuesday night with Jurgen Klopp’s men needing a win to book their place in the knock-out stages of the competition.
In the unlikely event that Maribor beats Spartak Moscow in the group’s other match, a draw would also be good enough to secure qualification.
Both clubs head into the match in a rich vein of form for what should be an entertaining but tense affair at Sevilla’s Ramón Sánchez Pizjuán Stadium.
What time does it start?
The game kicks off at 7.45pm on Tuesday 21 November.
Where can I watch it?
The game will be broadcast on BT Sport 2.
It’s a big game for…
Jurgen Klopp. After suffering humiliation against Tottenham last month, Liverpool have bounced back in style to win their last four games on the trot. It’s small progress but progress nonetheless. A place in the last 16 of the Champions League would be another major turning point for Klopp and his men, and would undoubtedly instil the side with a renewed sense of confidence and purpose. A defeat, though, would seriously ramp up the pressure and force Liverpool back under the spotlight.
Remember when…
Liverpool pulled ahead in the 2016 Europa League final only to be denied by a Spanish comeback which saw Sevilla claim a 3-1 victory? Watch below if you can bear to relive the experience.
Player to watch…
Mohamed Salah. The Egyptian already has 14 goals from 18 games this season. Statistically, Salah is converting chances at a quicker rate than Robbie Fowler when he entered Liverpool’s first team in sensational fashion twenty-three years ago. Salah’s feat is made more remarkable that he is not even a centre-forward. The winger has been in sparkling form of late, helping his side to hit back after the defeat to Spurs, and it’s likely he’ll have a key role to play on Tuesday night.
Form guide…
Sevilla: WLWWWL
Liverpool: WWWWLW
Head to head…
Liverpool 1 Sevilla 3, Uefa League final, May 2016
Liverpool 2 Sevilla 2, Champions League, September 2017
Odds…
Sevilla to win: 17/10
Draw: 12/5
Liverpool to win: 6/4