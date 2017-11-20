Sevilla vs Liverpool - Champions League: What time does it start, where can I watch it and what are the odds?

The first group-stage clash between the two teams ended in a 2-2 draw: Getty

Liverpool are in reaching distance of the last 16 of the Champions League but standing in their way is La Liga side Sevilla.

The two clubs meet in Spain on Tuesday night with Jurgen Klopp’s men needing a win to book their place in the knock-out stages of the competition.

In the unlikely event that Maribor beats Spartak Moscow in the group’s other match, a draw would also be good enough to secure qualification.

Both clubs head into the match in a rich vein of form for what should be an entertaining but tense affair at Sevilla’s Ramón Sánchez Pizjuán Stadium.

What time does it start?

The game kicks off at 7.45pm on Tuesday 21 November.

Where can I watch it?

The game will be broadcast on BT Sport 2.

It’s a big game for…

Jurgen Klopp. After suffering humiliation against Tottenham last month, Liverpool have bounced back in style to win their last four games on the trot. It’s small progress but progress nonetheless. A place in the last 16 of the Champions League would be another major turning point for Klopp and his men, and would undoubtedly instil the side with a renewed sense of confidence and purpose. A defeat, though, would seriously ramp up the pressure and force Liverpool back under the spotlight.

The pressure is on for Klopp (Getty) More