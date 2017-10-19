Sir Alex Ferguson tells Manchester United's Class of '92 they were 'off their heads' to buy Salford City

Sir Alex Ferguson unveiled the new Peninsula Stadium on Thursday afternoon: Salford City

Sir Alex Ferguson has told his famous “Class of ’92” graduates that he thought they were “off their heads” to buy non-league side Salford City.

The ex- Manchester United manager was nonetheless full of praise for his former charges – Paul Scholes, Gary Neville and Ryan Giggs – as he unveiled Salford’s new 5,000-capacity stadium on Thuesday, telling them he was proud of their efforts.

The three United legends, alongside Nicky Butt and Phil Neville, bought the club in 2014 alongside investor Peter Lim.

Since then Salford have enjoyed two promotions in three seasons, putting them on the verge of the football league, and were part of a BBC documentary series which charted their transformation.

The five former players have also announced plans to open a new university in nearby Trafford.

