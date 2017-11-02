Slaven Bilic only concerned by the fate of West Ham and not his own future

Slaven Bilic has stressed he is only concerned about the fate of his club ahead of Liverpool’s visit to the Olympic Stadium on Saturday.

Speaking at West Ham’s Rush Green training ground earlier this afternoon, the Croat confirmed he was not thinking about his own personal future, which remains under scrutiny with the east Londonders continuing to struggle for points.

“I don’t divide my position from the team’s position – we are in the same boat," he said.

"West Ham is more important than me, than any individual here.”

He did underline, though, that there was mutual understanding between him and the club’s owners that improvement was needed.

“No, no, no [there have been no talks with the owners]

"I know the situation – they do not need to tell me the position I am in or we are in, we need something from the next game.”

The 49-year old also conceded that he was bitterly dismayed that his team had squandered chances to win more games in recent weeks, particularly at Crystal Palace last weekend, where Michail Antonio sloppily conceded the ball in the 97th minute to gift the Eagles a last-gasp equaliser.

