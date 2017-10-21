Sofiane Boufal's sensational individual goal sees Southampton extend West Brom's winless slump

There will be no need for an October goal of the month competition. Sofiane Boufal, the Southampton substitute, decided the outcome after 85 minutes of an otherwise forgettable match with a 70-yard run from just outside his own penalty area and a scoring shot from the edge of West Bromwich Albion's.

Boufal, once Saints' record signing, has been largely a bit-part player since joining from Lille for £16 milllion in August 2016, occasionally impressing before returning to the bench that has been his natural habitat in English football. This was only his second league goal for the club - but what a goal.

It was a far better than the game deserved, but was due reward for Southampton's greater ambition. West Bromwich Albion routinely pulled everyone bar Salomon Rondon back and challenged Southampton to find a way past, round or through them. Until Boufal's wonder strike, it seemed they would fail to do so.

They started brightly and a clever pass from Dusan Tadic forced an early corner, headed over the bar by central defender Maya Yoshida. But too soon any subtlety was replaced by mere energy and both sides closed one another down so diligently that the only available space was far from either goal. Mario Lemina looked in vain 35 yards out for a teammate in space so chanced his arm and watched his shot fly harmlessly over the bar.

Sometimes the defending overstepped the mark and after 17 minutes Southampton were awarded a free kick 25 yards out and nearly scored. Ryan Bertrand took it, the ball flicking the head of Jonny Evans in the defensive wall and looping past goalkeeper Ben Foster but off the top of the post to safety.

Bertrand then made a clever run behind the Albion defence and pulled the ball back for Tadic, but his shot was straight at Foster and easy for the goalkeeper. Despite their lack of any sort of cutting edge, Saints were doing most of the attacking and the visitors' normally efficient rearguard was rattled.