Solheim Cup: Europe in need of miracle comeback as US take five-point lead

The United States left Europe in need of a miracle comeback as they took a five-point lead going into the final day of the Solheim Cup in Des Moines.

After retaining their three-point edge in the morning foursomes on day two, the Americans stretched their advantage in the afternoon by winning the fourballs 3-1.

They go into Sunday's play leading 10 1/2 to 5 1/2, comfortably odds on to retain the cup as Europe may need to focus on damage limitation.

Having swept the fourballs 4-0 on Friday afternoon, the Americans dominated once again on Saturday. Anna Nordqvist and Jodi Ewart Shadoff beat Lizette Salas and Angel Yin 4&2, but that was the sole bright spot for Europe.

Catriona Matthew and Georgia Hall lost 4&2 to Cristie Kerr and Lexi Thompson, Karine Icher and Madelene Sagstrom lost 2&1 to Paula Creamer and Austin Ernst, while the two Brittanys, Lang and Lincicome, beat Mel Reid and Carlota Ciganda 2up.

In the morning, the Americans retained their three-point lead as the foursomes ended two apiece. Kerr and Thompson beat Ewart Shadoff and Caroline Masson 5&3, with Creamer and Ernst enjoying the same margin of victory over Reid and Emily Pedersen.

Nordqvist and Hall won 3&1 for Europe over Stacy Lewis and Gerina Piller, with Karine Icher and Catriona Matthew prevailing 2&1 again Michelle Wie and Daniella Kang.

Europe's Charley Hull was forced out of the fourballs owing to a wrist injury. The tournament concludes with 12 singles matches on Sunday.